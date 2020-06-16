Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Meyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Meyer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Meyer works at
Locations
Ascent Surgery Center LLC5901 Corporate Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80919 Directions (719) 598-7562
- 2 5901 Corporate Dr Colorado Spgs, Colorado Springs, CO 80919 Directions (719) 598-7562
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Meyer is the best! He has helped me, my husband and my sister-in-law. We love him! He listens then decides the best option for you. He is not judgemental as so many pain doctors have become with all the abuse of narcotics out there. There are legitimate pain patients. Thank you for all you have done for us.
About Dr. Mark Meyer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1902828288
Education & Certifications
- Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
- University Of Kansas Med Center
- University Of Arizona College Of Med
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyer works at
Dr. Meyer has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.