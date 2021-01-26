Dr. Meyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Meyer, MD
Dr. Mark Meyer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 635 Madison Ave Ste 1401, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 583-2999
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My Name is Steven Levy, I am 70 years old, and Doctor Meyer has been my physician for many years. Looking back, having Doctor Meyer as my physician is one of the best life choices I have ever made. Putting aside the fact that he is an outstaning physican, he is someon who genuinely cares about his patients and goes out of his way to get the best result. On a scale of 1 to 10 with 10 being the best I rate Doctor Meyer a 1000. I would highly recommend Dr. Meyer to anyone who needs a cardiologist and I am certain that once you are under Doctor Meyers care you will agree with my sentiments.
About Dr. Mark Meyer, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1376513895
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale University
