Dr. Mark Meyer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center.



Dr. Meyer works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Houma, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.