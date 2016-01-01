See All Podiatrists in Lake Worth, FL
Dr. Mark Metzger Sr, DPM

Podiatry
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark Metzger Sr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.

Dr. Metzger Sr works at Metzger Podiatry Care in Lake Worth, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Orthopaedics
    7138 Lake Worth Rd Ste C, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 939-6325
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Treatment frequency



Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mark Metzger Sr, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1699773176
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Metzger Sr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzger Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Metzger Sr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Metzger Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Metzger Sr works at Metzger Podiatry Care in Lake Worth, FL. View the full address on Dr. Metzger Sr’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzger Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzger Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzger Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzger Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

