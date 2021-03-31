Dr. Mark Mendolla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendolla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Mendolla, MD
Dr. Mark Mendolla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Mendolla works at
Health First1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
- 2 7125 Murrell Rd Ste F, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 242-8790
Health First Viera Hospital8745 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 434-9000
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mendolla is never too busy to listen. His patience with me during my aFib problem/treatments is remarkable. Although my body rejects most pills, he always has found a way to solve my problem. When hospitalization is required he is there to reassure me with his positive attitude and expertise.
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Mendolla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendolla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendolla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendolla has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendolla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendolla speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendolla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendolla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendolla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendolla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.