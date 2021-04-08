Overview

Dr. Mark Mendeszoon, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center, UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.



Dr. Mendeszoon works at Precision Orthopaedic Specialties in Chardon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.