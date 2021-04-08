Dr. Mark Mendeszoon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendeszoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Mendeszoon, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mark Mendeszoon, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center, UH Geauga Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.
Dr. Mendeszoon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Precision Orthopaedic Specialties150 7th Ave Ste 200, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-4999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center
- TriPoint Medical Center
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendeszoon?
He was very gentle and informative.
About Dr. Mark Mendeszoon, DPM
- Podiatry Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1356328538
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendeszoon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendeszoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendeszoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendeszoon works at
Dr. Mendeszoon has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendeszoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendeszoon speaks Dutch.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendeszoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendeszoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendeszoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendeszoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.