Overview

Dr. Mark Mellinger, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Mellinger works at Northern Arizona Orthopaedics in Prescott Valley, AZ with other offices in Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Dupuytren's Contracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.