Dr. Mark Mellinger, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.
Northern Arizona Orthopaedics - Prescott Valley3200 N Windsong Dr, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 583-6300
Northern Arizona Orthopaedics - Flagstaff1840 N Jasper Dr Ste 2, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 774-7757
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
Dr. Mellinger was very professional and succinct in his description of the process. His confident nature and positive attitude inspired confidence in me about the outcome of the procedure.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922070366
- The University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- The University of Arizona College of Medicine
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- University of Arizona College of Engineering
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
