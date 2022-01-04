See All Plastic Surgeons in Shelton, CT
Dr. Mark Melendez, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (26)
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark Melendez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Melendez works at Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery Associates of CT, PC in Shelton, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery Associates of Connecticut PC
    4 Corporate Dr Ste 288, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 935-8160
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2979 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 382-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Abdominal Skin Laxity
Benign Tumor
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Abdominal Skin Laxity
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Due to Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mark Melendez, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982861860
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hosp-Johns Hopkins U
    Residency
    • Nassau Hlthcare Corp-Nassau Co U Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Stony Brook U Hosp & Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Binghamton University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Melendez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Melendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melendez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

