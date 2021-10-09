Overview

Dr. Mark Meier, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Meier works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Peru, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.