Dr. Mark Meese, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Meese, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Surgical Associates Inc2448 E 81st St Ste 1100, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 505-3400
Saint Francis Hospital6161 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mark Meese did my surgery this month , Great doctor, kind and professional, thankyou to you and your staff
About Dr. Mark Meese, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meese has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meese has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Meese. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meese.
