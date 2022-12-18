Dr. Mark Meekhof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meekhof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Meekhof, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Meekhof, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.
Dr. Meekhof works at
South Bend Office6301 University Commons Ste 310, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 237-9261
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 237-9261
Unity Medical & Surgical Hospital4455 Edison Lakes Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 231-6874
Pra Medical Inc211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 237-9261Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Meekhof is a knowledgeable, kind, caring and sincere physician! Over the 30 years that I was his patient, I always trusted his medical diagnoses, medical decisions and recommendations. I felt comfortable talking with him about anything from A to Z. He listened and addressed my questions and concerns. I respected his feedback. Upon reading the letter informing patients of his upcoming retirement, I was sad. However, I wish him relaxing fun-filled retirement days. I was fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to bid him and his dedicated assistant farewell 2 days prior to his retirement on Dec. 9, 2022.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1427048834
- CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY
