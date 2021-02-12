Overview

Dr. Mark Medley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They completed their residency with Tulane University School Of Med



Dr. Medley works at Wilmington Surgical Associates in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Abdominoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.