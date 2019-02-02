Overview

Dr. Mark Medeiros, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Medeiros works at MDVIP - Scottsdale, Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.