Dr. Mark Meadows, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Mark Meadows, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Meadows works at Mark Meadows, M.D. in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Plaquemine, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Mark Meadows, M.D.
    8777 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste B, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
    59335 River West Dr Ste A, Plaquemine, LA 70764

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
  Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Visual Field Defects
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Visual Field Defects
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy

Visual Field Defects
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract Surgery Complications
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Esotropia
Eye Disease
Eye Injuries
Eye Trauma
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Growth
Farsightedness
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratoconus
LASIK
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoschisis
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Healthfirst
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    State Farm
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 06, 2021
    Dr. Meadows recently completed LASIK on me. This entire experience was wonderful. Easy appointment setup, detailed consultation, very affordable, profession and courteous staff and quick surgery. I wish now knowing how easy this process was with this doctor that I would have done this years ago. Thank you so much
    Chad — Jan 06, 2021
    Ophthalmology
    29 years of experience
    English
    1538178751
    Albany Med Center Hospital
    La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Ophthalmology
    Dr. Mark Meadows, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Meadows has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meadows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Meadows has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Meadows. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meadows, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meadows appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

