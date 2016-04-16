Dr. Mark McOmber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McOmber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark McOmber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark McOmber, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. McOmber works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 121, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 581-0484
-
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group5131 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 581-0493
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McOmber?
We had our first visit with Dr. McOmber today. He was extremely thorough and kind, speaking appropriately to both us as parents and our child.
About Dr. Mark McOmber, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1790865103
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McOmber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McOmber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McOmber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McOmber works at
Dr. McOmber has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McOmber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McOmber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McOmber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McOmber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McOmber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.