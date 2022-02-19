Overview

Dr. Mark McNamara, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, LAC + USC Medical Center and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. McNamara works at USC Gynecologic Oncology Assocs in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.