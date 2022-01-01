Overview

Dr. Mark McMahon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. McMahon works at OrthoVirginia - Fair Oaks in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.