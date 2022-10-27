Overview

Dr. Mark McLaughlin, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hiram, GA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Wellstar North Fulton Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. McLaughlin works at Mark McLaughlin MD in Hiram, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA, Marietta, GA and Austell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.