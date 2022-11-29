See All Neurosurgeons in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Mark McLaughlin, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (87)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark McLaughlin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Centrastate Medical Center, Hunterdon Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. McLaughlin works at Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Princeton Campus
    731 Alexander Rd Ste 200, Princeton, NJ 08540
  2. 2
    Freehold Campus
    901 W Main St Bldg A, Freehold, NJ 07728

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Health Regional Medical Center
  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hunterdon Medical Center
  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr.McLaughlin operated on me on July 30th 2021. I suffered from a severe case of Trigeminal Neuralgia. I had suffered From this condition for approximately five years. The condition had been getting progressively worse. I was literally ready to give up. The bottom line is Dr. McLaughlin saved my life. That may sound somewhat dramatic, however I assure you it was not. At the time of my surgery the pain totally consumed me. I could not even drink a mouthful of water without suffering pain that could knock me to the floor. Dr. McLaughlin performed a Micro Vascular Decompression (MVD). It was a miracle performed by God and Dr. McLaughlin. I HAVE BEEN PAIN FREE FOR THE PAST 18 MONTHS! Praise the Lord! Dr. McLaughlin is very intelligent, extremely confident, caring, and compassionate person, and obviously a wonderful surgeon! Someone I would recommend highly if in need of top shelf neurosurgeon.
    Patrick Reynolds — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Mark McLaughlin, MD

    Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    30 years of experience
    English
    NPI Number
    1053382366
    Education & Certifications

    Emory University Hospital
    Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside
    Residency
    Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside
    Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    College of William and Mary
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark McLaughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McLaughlin has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

