Overview

Dr. Mark McLaughlin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Centrastate Medical Center, Hunterdon Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. McLaughlin works at Princeton Brain, Spine and Sports Medicine in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.