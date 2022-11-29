Dr. Mark McLaughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark McLaughlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark McLaughlin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Regional Medical Center, Centrastate Medical Center, Hunterdon Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.
Princeton Campus731 Alexander Rd Ste 200, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (732) 333-8702
Freehold Campus901 W Main St Bldg A, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 677-3733
- Capital Health Regional Medical Center
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
Dr.McLaughlin operated on me on July 30th 2021. I suffered from a severe case of Trigeminal Neuralgia. I had suffered From this condition for approximately five years. The condition had been getting progressively worse. I was literally ready to give up. The bottom line is Dr. McLaughlin saved my life. That may sound somewhat dramatic, however I assure you it was not. At the time of my surgery the pain totally consumed me. I could not even drink a mouthful of water without suffering pain that could knock me to the floor. Dr. McLaughlin performed a Micro Vascular Decompression (MVD). It was a miracle performed by God and Dr. McLaughlin. I HAVE BEEN PAIN FREE FOR THE PAST 18 MONTHS! Praise the Lord! Dr. McLaughlin is very intelligent, extremely confident, caring, and compassionate person, and obviously a wonderful surgeon! Someone I would recommend highly if in need of top shelf neurosurgeon.
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1053382366
- Emory University Hospital
- Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside
- Upmc Presbyterian Shadyside
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- College of William and Mary
