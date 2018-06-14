Dr. Mark McKenney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark McKenney, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark McKenney, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. McKenney works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Kendall Orthopedics11760 SW 40th St Ste 722, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 250-2638Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKenney?
Dr. McKenney is so amazing! He is professional, brilliant , and cool as a "Cuke". He saved my life when some of his colleagues didn't give me a chance. I was Trauma Hawked to his team 4 with end stage sepsis. He never gave up on me! He is a statistics man but dont let that scare you. His hands are for healing, his mind is for intelligence, and his heart is for caring. He tells it like it is! So, if you dont want to hear the truth, dont ask Dr. Mckenney. I love you Dr. Mckenney!
About Dr. Mark McKenney, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1437212099
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak
- University of Michigan Medical School
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKenney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKenney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenney works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.