Dr. Mark McGinnis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McGinnis works at Hickory Orthopaedic Center, PA in Hickory, NC with other offices in Lincolnton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.