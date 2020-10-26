Dr. Mark McFerran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFerran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark McFerran, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark McFerran, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Loveland, CO. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Med Center
Dr. McFerran works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies3470 E 15th St, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 663-3975Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthopaedic and Spine Center of the Rockies2500 E Prospect Rd Ste Main, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 493-0112
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Uchealth Greeley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McFerran?
I’ve had a hip replacement done by this doctor. It could not have gone better. Hardly any pain after surgery, and I was able to get around with no problems within an hour after surgery. I went home the next morning. I would recommend this surgeon in a heartbeat.
About Dr. Mark McFerran, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, German
- 1578546719
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFerran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McFerran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFerran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McFerran works at
Dr. McFerran has seen patients for Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McFerran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McFerran speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McFerran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFerran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFerran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFerran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.