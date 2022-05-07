See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Mark McDonnell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mark McDonnell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

Dr. McDonnell works at Louisiana Spine Surgery in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Daniel Deasis, MD
Dr. Thad Broussard, MD
Dr. William Skakun, DO
Locations

  1. 1
    Louisiana Spine Surgery
    113 Saint Thomas St Ste D, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 261-5453
  2. 2
    1103 Kaliste Saloom Rd Ste 310, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 261-5453

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Mark McDonnell, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1982744595
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark McDonnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McDonnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McDonnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McDonnell works at Louisiana Spine Surgery in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. McDonnell’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonnell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

