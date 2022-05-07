Dr. Mark McDonnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark McDonnell, MD
Dr. Mark McDonnell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Louisiana Spine Surgery113 Saint Thomas St Ste D, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 261-5453
- 2 1103 Kaliste Saloom Rd Ste 310, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 261-5453
I had a double fusion and asked for a giant scar to go with it. I figured since it hurt so much to need surgery I wanted my scar, i earned it. But nooooo. Dr McDonnell is just so awesome, he left no scar and no pain. I had to show the xray to prove how much hardware i have. My family owe this man so much. He gave me my life back. He is a great surgeon. He cares. His staff cares.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1982744595
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Dr. McDonnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonnell.
