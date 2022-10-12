See All Urologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Mark McCurdy, MD

Urology
3.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark McCurdy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.

Dr. McCurdy works at Center for Advanced Pelvic Medicine & Bladder Health in Arlington, TX with other offices in Plano, TX, Fort Worth, TX and Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Center for Advanced Pelvic Medicine and Bladder Health
    811 W Interstate 20 Ste 114, Arlington, TX 76017 (817) 769-7251
  2
    USMD Plano West Clinic
    4001 W 15th St, Plano, TX 75093 (817) 769-7253
  3
    USMD Fort Worth Alliance Clinic
    10840 Texas Health Trl Ste 250, Fort Worth, TX 76244 (817) 769-7250
  4
    USMD Fort Worth Clearfork Clinic
    5450 Clearfork Main St Ste 410, Fort Worth, TX 76109 (817) 546-7453
  5
    USMD Frisco Clinic
    9255 Dallas Pkwy Ste 110, Frisco, TX 75033 (817) 769-7254

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Polyuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Polyuria

Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Infection
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Hypospadias
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Peyronie's Disease
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Stones
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Erectile Dysfunction
Genitourinary Cancers
Hydrocele
Incontinence
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Paraphimosis
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Stones
Prostatitis
Spermatocele
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 12, 2022
    I have had Dr McCurdy and other doctors in his office help me through kidney stone problems, Dr McCurdy and the others have been nothing but completely professional and caring during my procedures. I highly recommend Dr McCurdy and his associates
    gr cosby — Oct 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark McCurdy, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1255327383
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Med|Methodist Hospital
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    • Urology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark McCurdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCurdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCurdy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCurdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCurdy has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCurdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. McCurdy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCurdy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCurdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCurdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

