Overview

Dr. Mark McCollum, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Ctr and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. McCollum works at Pediatric Surgery & Urology in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

