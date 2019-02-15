See All Pediatric Surgeons in Eatontown, NJ
Dr. Mark McCollum, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark McCollum, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Ctr and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. McCollum works at Pediatric Surgery & Urology in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Surgery & Urology
    200 Wyckoff Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 653-1107
  2. 2
    Pediatric Surgery Center
    214 W Bowery St # 6400, Akron, OH 44308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 537-9921
  3. 3
    Akron Children's Pediatric Surgery
    1 Perkins Sq # 8400, Akron, OH 44308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 597-0323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chest Disorders Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Mark McCollum, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1790880755
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • BC Children's Hospital
Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Medical Education
  • University of Texas Health Science Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark McCollum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCollum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McCollum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McCollum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. McCollum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCollum.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCollum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCollum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

