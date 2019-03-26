Dr. Mark McClung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark McClung, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark McClung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University of Texas - Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. McClung works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Plastic Surgeons11501 Granada St, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 372-6461
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClung?
I had a breast reduction from Dr. McClung and I am so happy! I had thought about doing it for years and saw him several times for consultations. He made me feel at ease and his bedside manner was just what I needed to move forward finally. I love my results and wish I had done it 10 years ago! I have a few more things I would like to have done and will not hesitate to use Dr. McClung in the future.
About Dr. Mark McClung, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1750380267
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Surgery Associates
- University of Alabama Hospitals
- University Kans Med Center|University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Texas - Southwestern Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClung works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. McClung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.