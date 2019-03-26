See All Plastic Surgeons in Leawood, KS
Dr. Mark McClung, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark McClung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University of Texas - Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.

Dr. McClung works at Associated Plastic Surgeons in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Plastic Surgeons
    11501 Granada St, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-6461

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Excision of Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Excision of Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark McClung, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750380267
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Plastic Surgery Associates
    Residency
    • University of Alabama Hospitals
    Internship
    • University Kans Med Center|University of Kansas Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas - Southwestern Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark McClung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McClung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McClung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McClung works at Associated Plastic Surgeons in Leawood, KS. View the full address on Dr. McClung’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. McClung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

