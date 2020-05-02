See All Otolaryngologists in Marietta, GA
Dr. Mark McClinton, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mark McClinton, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
3.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark McClinton, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Dr. McClinton works at Northwest ENT and Allergy Center in Marietta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA, Cartersville, GA, Newnan, GA, Woodstock, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest ENT and Allergy Center
    80 Lacy St Nw, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-0368
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Northwest ENT and Allergy Center
    13 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton, GA 30114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-0368
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Northwest ENT and Allergy Center
    5357 Highway 20 Ne, Cartersville, GA 30121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-0368
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Northwest ENT and Allergy Center - Windy Hill
    2550 Windy Hill Rd SE Ste 307, Marietta, GA 30067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-0368
  5. 5
    Northwest ENT and Allergy Center Canton
    134 Riverstone Ter Ste 202, Canton, GA 30114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-0368
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    McClinton ENT of Newnan
    2301 Newnan Crossing Blvd E Ste 120, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 400-7770
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Northwest ENT and Allergy Center - Woodstock
    960 Woodstock Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-0368
  8. 8
    Piedmont Physicians Surgical Oncology and Hpb Surgery Newnan
    775 Poplar Rd Ste 250, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 400-7770
  9. 9
    Northwest ENT and Allergy Center - Atlanta
    2001 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-0368

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Tinnitus
Sinusitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McClinton?

    May 02, 2020
    As a result of suffering from frequent sinus infections for a number of years, I finally went to see Dr. McClinton for help. We tried medicine, but when that did not alleviate my problem, he recommended an office procedure to open my sinus passages. I am happy to say that I have been symptom free ever since. Also, Dr. McClinton and his staff were very thorough and explained everything very well. I can’t thank him and his staff enough for all of their help. Highly Recommend!!
    — May 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark McClinton, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark McClinton, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McClinton to family and friends

    Dr. McClinton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McClinton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark McClinton, MD.

    About Dr. Mark McClinton, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558355263
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Miami Hospital and Clinics
    Residency
    Internship
    • Virginia Mason Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark McClinton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClinton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McClinton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McClinton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McClinton has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClinton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. McClinton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClinton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClinton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClinton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark McClinton, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.