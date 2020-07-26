Overview

Dr. Mark McClanahan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McClanahan works at Diabetes & Thyroid Associates in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.