Dr. Mark McBride, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark McBride, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Kleinert Inst Hand & Microvasc Surg
Dr. McBride works at
Locations
Resurgens Orthopaedics5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Resurgens Orthopaedics1285 Hembree Rd Ste 200A, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 475-2710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McBride cured a very long time hand with nerve pain and carpal tunnel. He was thorough and took time to explain ever aspect of the diagnosis and surgery.
About Dr. Mark McBride, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1467449801
Education & Certifications
- Kleinert Inst Hand & Microvasc Surg
- U MD
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Hand Surgery
