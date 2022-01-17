Overview

Dr. Mark McBride, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Kleinert Inst Hand & Microvasc Surg



Dr. McBride works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.