Dr. Mark McBride, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Mark McBride, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Kleinert Inst Hand & Microvasc Surg

Dr. McBride works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Resurgens Orthopaedics
    5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 215-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Resurgens Orthopaedics
    1285 Hembree Rd Ste 200A, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 475-2710
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 17, 2022
    Dr McBride cured a very long time hand with nerve pain and carpal tunnel. He was thorough and took time to explain ever aspect of the diagnosis and surgery.
    — Jan 17, 2022
    About Dr. Mark McBride, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1467449801
    Education & Certifications

    • Kleinert Inst Hand & Microvasc Surg
    • U MD
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    • Hand Surgery
