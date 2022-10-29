Overview

Dr. Mark Mazow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Mazow works at Eye Plastic Surgery Associates in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Blocked Tear Duct and Corneal Erosion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.