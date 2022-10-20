See All Podiatric Surgeons in Pueblo, CO
Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (59)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Mark Maurer, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center.

Dr. Maurer works at Parkview Foot And Ankle Clinic in Pueblo, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Parkview Foot and Ankle Clinic
    1619 N Greenwood St Ste 106, Pueblo, CO 81003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 595-7760
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Foot
Bunionette
Burn Care Services
Callus
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Clubfoot
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Contusion
Corn
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Cryotherapy for Warts
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Diabetic Foot Care
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Osteomyelitis
Pediatric Ankle Fractures
Sever's Disease
Simple Fracture Care and Casting
Skin Lesion
Splinting
Sprain
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tendon Disorders
Tendonitis
Ulcer of Foot
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Dr. Maurerand team were amazing. Dr. Maurer was both professional and friendly. He took the time to answer all of my questions. Dr. Maurer explained things in a clear practical way he went above and beyond to make sure the treatment that I received for my ankle was appropriate for my future. I felt like I was receiving cutting edge care and he explained my options. The surgery went very well. My scar was beautiful and minimal. His team was so friendly and efficient. I felt like I was getting the best care at all times. I would highly recommend Dr Maurer.
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1891923033
    • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Brigham Young University-Idaho
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Dr. Mark Maurer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maurer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maurer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maurer works at Parkview Foot And Ankle Clinic in Pueblo, CO. View the full address on Dr. Maurer’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Maurer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maurer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maurer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maurer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

