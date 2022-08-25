Overview

Dr. Mark Mattingly, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Mattingly works at MINIMALLY INVASIVE & COLON RECTAL SURGERY in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft), Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Colectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.