Overview

Dr. Mark Matta, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Castle, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Matta works at Psych-med Associates Inc. in New Castle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.