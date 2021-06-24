Overview

Dr. Mark Matsunaga, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Science and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital and Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Matsunaga works at Comprehensive Pain Center in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.