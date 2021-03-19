Dr. Mark Massie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Massie, DPM
Overview
Dr. Mark Massie, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lakewood, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 15644 Madison Ave Ste 106, Lakewood, OH 44107 Directions (216) 221-2445
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had my second visit with the Dr and was very pleased. He has helped me walk with out pain. Very nice staff and doctor
About Dr. Mark Massie, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1538110648
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Massie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.