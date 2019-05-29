Dr. Maslan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Maslan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Maslan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Dr. Maslan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Head and Neck Surgical Associates PA5701 W 119th St Ste 425, Leawood, KS 66209 Directions (913) 663-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- HealthPartners
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maslan?
Doctor Mark Maslan helped me get my hearing back, my ear canal was completely blocked due to Surfers ear. Surfers ear is bone growths that forms as lumps that grow in the ear canal. The cause of it may be exposure to cold water or cold wind, The extra bone growth, is also called exostosis and believed to be your bodies defense mechanism to protect the ear drum from the cold water or cold air. I spent 30 years Surfing in California and that is most likely what caused my exostosis. I really appreciate the time he took to explain the procedure and it actually ended up being a very difficult surgery, which took over 2 hours to fix my ear canal. My ear healed up perfectly and I am able to hear again on that side. I highly recommend Dr. Mark Maslan!
About Dr. Mark Maslan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French
- 1073576302
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Catherine McCauley Hlth Ctr
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maslan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maslan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maslan works at
Dr. Maslan has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Loss of Smell and-or Taste, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maslan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maslan speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Maslan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maslan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maslan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maslan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.