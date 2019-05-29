See All Otolaryngologists in Leawood, KS
Dr. Mark Maslan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (17)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Mark Maslan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Research Medical Center.

Dr. Maslan works at Head and Neck Surgical Associates PA in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Head and Neck Surgical Associates PA
    5701 W 119th St Ste 425, Leawood, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 663-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Research Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthPartners
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 29, 2019
    Doctor Mark Maslan helped me get my hearing back, my ear canal was completely blocked due to Surfers ear. Surfers ear is bone growths that forms as lumps that grow in the ear canal. The cause of it may be exposure to cold water or cold wind, The extra bone growth, is also called exostosis and believed to be your bodies defense mechanism to protect the ear drum from the cold water or cold air. I spent 30 years Surfing in California and that is most likely what caused my exostosis. I really appreciate the time he took to explain the procedure and it actually ended up being a very difficult surgery, which took over 2 hours to fix my ear canal. My ear healed up perfectly and I am able to hear again on that side. I highly recommend Dr. Mark Maslan!
    JS in CA — May 29, 2019
    About Dr. Mark Maslan, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maslan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maslan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maslan works at Head and Neck Surgical Associates PA in Leawood, KS. View the full address on Dr. Maslan’s profile.

    Dr. Maslan has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Loss of Smell and-or Taste, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maslan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Maslan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maslan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maslan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maslan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

