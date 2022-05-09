Dr. Mascarenhas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Mascarenhas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Mascarenhas, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Freehold, NJ. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Mascarenhas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Monmouth Cardiology Associates222 Schanck Rd Ste 104, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-1332
-
2
Monmouth Cardiology Associates11 Meridian Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 663-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Republic Insurance
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mascarenhas?
I was there for an annual checkup, and I have had a V-fib incident which required being paddled twice to be brought back to life. Last year I had some issues with my blood pressure which required additional testing and I was concerned this year again. Dr Mascarenhas is kind, polite, friendly, soothing and helpful (in answering my long list of questions) when I come. The medical assistant was top notch and very thorough and good. Checking out and making of new appoints for next year went fast and painless! Making sure my device was working was harrowing to think about but was handle with professionalism and kindness and a recommendation of where to find a support group with people who have experienced what I have been thru with my V-fib. High recommendations for Dr Mascarenhas and the team he has assembled!
About Dr. Mark Mascarenhas, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1841477817
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Rutgers University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mascarenhas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mascarenhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mascarenhas works at
Dr. Mascarenhas has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mascarenhas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Mascarenhas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mascarenhas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mascarenhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mascarenhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.