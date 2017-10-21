Dr. Mark Marzouk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marzouk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Marzouk, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Marzouk, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Locations
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-4636Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Community General Hospital4900 Broad Rd, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 492-3400MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Stony Brook Surgical Associates Ufpc37 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4121
- 4 4304 Medical Center Dr Ste 304, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 329-7350
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marzouk took care of my father. He had mandible cancer. He performed the surgery and was there everyday to check in on him. If I wasn't able to be there when he came, he would be sure to call me. Exceptional bed-side manner, and very empathetic to his needs. Highly reommended!! When my father passed, due to other issues, he made a special trip to the hospital to see me. I had already left, so he called me to give condolences. What other doctor do you know would take time out to do that.
About Dr. Mark Marzouk, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Marzouk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marzouk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marzouk has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Oral Cancer and Laryngeal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marzouk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Marzouk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marzouk.
