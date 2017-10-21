Overview

Dr. Mark Marzouk, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Marzouk works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY and Fayetteville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Oral Cancer and Laryngeal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.