Dr. Mark Markarian, MD
Dr. Mark Markarian, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Markarian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Addison Gilbert Hospital, Anna Jaques Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beverly Hospital, Emerson Hospital, Leonard Morse Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital, North Shore Medical Center, Norwood Hospital, NSMC Union Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Markarian works at
Locations
Mark Markarian MD LLC25 Walnut St Ste 400, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-0151
Beautique26 Parker St, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 255-2774
Hospital Affiliations
- Addison Gilbert Hospital
- Anna Jaques Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beverly Hospital
- Emerson Hospital
- Leonard Morse Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Norwood Hospital
- NSMC Union Hospital
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Markarian?
I had a severe hand accident due to a snowblower this past winter. As a result, I lost part of my middle finger. It happened on a Saturday, and the ER doctor called Dr. Makarian, who traveled up from Boston to Newburyport to treat my injuries within two hours. From the moment he came in, I knew I was in good hands. He is genuine, empathetic, and caring. He explained what he was going to do and how he was going to treat my two fingers. He was direct and straightforward about how he would operate on my middle finger and what he would do to treat my mangled index finger. I always felt I was in expert care. Post-operation, his follow-up appointments were excellent. He always made a point to ask me how I was doing, providing reassurance, and was incredibly diligent in ensuring my hand was healing as best it could. My hand will never be the same, but Dr. Markarian's care ensured I had the best recovery possible. I am missing the top of my middle finger, but it has healed incredibly well.
About Dr. Mark Markarian, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Armenian and Greek
- 1174647192
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markarian speaks Arabic, Armenian and Greek.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Markarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markarian, there are benefits to both methods.