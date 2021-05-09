See All Plastic Surgeons in Wellesley, MA
Dr. Mark Markarian, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mark Markarian, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (73)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Markarian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Addison Gilbert Hospital, Anna Jaques Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beverly Hospital, Emerson Hospital, Leonard Morse Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital, North Shore Medical Center, Norwood Hospital, NSMC Union Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital and Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Markarian works at Mark Markarian MD LLC in Wellesley, MA with other offices in Newburyport, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
10 (225)
View Profile
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
10 (180)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark Markarian MD LLC
    25 Walnut St Ste 400, Wellesley, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 431-0151
  2. 2
    Beautique
    26 Parker St, Newburyport, MA 01950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 255-2774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Addison Gilbert Hospital
  • Anna Jaques Hospital
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • Beverly Hospital
  • Emerson Hospital
  • Leonard Morse Hospital
  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center
  • Norwood Hospital
  • NSMC Union Hospital
  • Sturdy Memorial Hospital
  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Burn Injuries
Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Burn Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 73 ratings
Patient Ratings (73)
5 Star
(71)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Markarian?

May 09, 2021
I had a severe hand accident due to a snowblower this past winter. As a result, I lost part of my middle finger. It happened on a Saturday, and the ER doctor called Dr. Makarian, who traveled up from Boston to Newburyport to treat my injuries within two hours. From the moment he came in, I knew I was in good hands. He is genuine, empathetic, and caring. He explained what he was going to do and how he was going to treat my two fingers. He was direct and straightforward about how he would operate on my middle finger and what he would do to treat my mangled index finger. I always felt I was in expert care. Post-operation, his follow-up appointments were excellent. He always made a point to ask me how I was doing, providing reassurance, and was incredibly diligent in ensuring my hand was healing as best it could. My hand will never be the same, but Dr. Markarian's care ensured I had the best recovery possible. I am missing the top of my middle finger, but it has healed incredibly well.
Todd Kozan — May 09, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mark Markarian, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Markarian, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Markarian to family and friends

Dr. Markarian's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Markarian

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Markarian, MD.

About Dr. Mark Markarian, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic, Armenian and Greek
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1174647192
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Markarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Markarian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Markarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

73 patients have reviewed Dr. Markarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markarian.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mark Markarian, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.