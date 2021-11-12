Dr. Mark Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Mann, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Mann, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Mann works at:
Locations
-
1
Bodine Center111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-8516
-
2
Jefferson Urology Associates3941 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions (215) 481-4668
-
3
Jefferson Urology Associates33 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-1000
-
4
Jefferson University Physicians833 Chestnut St Ste 703, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Mann, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1225291123
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mann works at
Dr. Mann has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.
