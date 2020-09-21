See All Hand Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Mark Mandel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Mandel, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mark Mandel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Mandel works at MANDEL MARK A MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Mandel Mark A MD
    9744 Wilshire Blvd Ste 410, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 276-0077
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Release
Elbow Surgery
Sjögren's Syndrome
Carpal Tunnel Release
Elbow Surgery
Sjögren's Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Surgery Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mandel?

    Sep 21, 2020
    I was a patient of Dr.Mandel's back in the day. 30 some years ago. I am to this day greatful for the work he did on my hand. I now have grandchildren that I have been able to hold and no nerve damage to be consumed with, I have so many blessings that can be can and cannot be counted because of his surgical abilities. I am proud to say I am one of the first carpal tunnel patients, with the symptoms I was presenting with, and he diagnosed and subsequently found and treated. I and my boys and now daughters in laws and 15 wonderful grandchildren are all so very grateful to have found him even though it took 2.5 years to get to him. (Insurance companies) when "Dr.Mark"as my boys called him, saw me that day.. surgery was the next day. He cared. He fixed it and did the follow through. So here I am, 12:30 am doing mine..Thank you once again, love you.
    Tammy Rapponotti — Sep 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Mandel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Mandel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mandel to family and friends

    Dr. Mandel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mandel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Mandel, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Mandel, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588792956
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ariz Coll Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mandel works at MANDEL MARK A MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mandel’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Mandel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.