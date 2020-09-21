Dr. Mark Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Mandel, MD
Dr. Mark Mandel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine.
Mandel Mark A MD9744 Wilshire Blvd Ste 410, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 276-0077Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr.Mandel's back in the day. 30 some years ago. I am to this day greatful for the work he did on my hand. I now have grandchildren that I have been able to hold and no nerve damage to be consumed with, I have so many blessings that can be can and cannot be counted because of his surgical abilities. I am proud to say I am one of the first carpal tunnel patients, with the symptoms I was presenting with, and he diagnosed and subsequently found and treated. I and my boys and now daughters in laws and 15 wonderful grandchildren are all so very grateful to have found him even though it took 2.5 years to get to him. (Insurance companies) when "Dr.Mark"as my boys called him, saw me that day.. surgery was the next day. He cared. He fixed it and did the follow through. So here I am, 12:30 am doing mine..Thank you once again, love you.
About Dr. Mark Mandel, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1588792956
Education & Certifications
- U Ariz Coll Med
- University of Miami Hospital
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- New York U, School of Medicine
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandel works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.