Overview

Dr. Mark Mamros, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Mamros works at K.m. Phanse M.d. in Canonsburg, PA with other offices in Claysville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Reflux Esophagitis and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.