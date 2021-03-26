Dr. Mark Malyak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malyak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Malyak, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Malyak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center-(Brooklyn) and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Locations
Denver Arthritis Clinic - Denver7111 E Lowry Blvd Ste 200, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (720) 764-6917
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Doctor Malyak for over10 Years or so.. very nice listens to your needs and very thorough..
About Dr. Mark Malyak, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado|University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- State University Of New York Health Science Center-(Brooklyn)
- Kings Co Dwnst Med Center|Kings Co Dwnst Med Center|Kings Co-Dwnst Med Ctr|Kings Co-Dwnst Med Ctr
- State University Of New York Health Science Center-(Brooklyn)
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malyak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malyak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malyak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malyak has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malyak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Malyak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malyak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malyak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malyak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.