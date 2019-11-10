Overview

Dr. Mark Malton, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Atrium Health University City, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Malton works at Horizon Eye Care in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.