Dr. Mark Malinowski, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Malinowski, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH.
Dr. Malinowski works at
Locations
OhioHealth Neurological Physicians285 E State St Ste 430, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 533-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Greenfield Medical Center
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I accompanied my family member for a pain management consultation with Dr. Malinowksi. He was very thorough in his exam and care. He even called the next day to follow up.
About Dr. Mark Malinowski, DO
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1457575961
Education & Certifications
- Miami
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malinowski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malinowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malinowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Malinowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malinowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malinowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malinowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.