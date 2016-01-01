Dr. Maletsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Maletsky, MD
Dr. Mark Maletsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Mark E Maletsky M.d. P.A.2025 Hamburg Tpke Ste G, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 835-3224
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1750478418
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Maletsky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maletsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Maletsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maletsky.
