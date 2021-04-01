Dr. Mark Malek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Malek, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Malek, MD is a Public Health & General Preventive Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Public Health & General Preventive Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Public Health & General Preventive Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Malek works at
Locations
Niloofarnobakhtm.d.inc3610 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 492-9288
Ratings & Reviews
Staff here was great. The waiting room was very busy given they were administering COVID vaccines, but everything was orderly and communication was good. We waited about 15 minutes past our scheduled appointment, but that's to be expected given how busy they were. Check-out was pleasant. Overall great facility and medical care. Front office staff was stretched, but did a solid job.
About Dr. Mark Malek, MD
- Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1962841346
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Malek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.