Dr. Mark Makhuli, MD

Urology
4.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Mark Makhuli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Makhuli works at Mckay Urology in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mckay Urology
    1023 EDGEHILL RD S, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 355-8686
  2. 2
    Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center
    1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 355-8686
  3. 3
    Cpn Inc Dba Atrium Health Urology
    1225 Harding Pl Ste 3100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 355-8686
  4. 4
    Carolinas Medical Center-mercy
    2001 Vail Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 355-8686

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mark Makhuli, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003847310
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Makhuli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makhuli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Makhuli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Makhuli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Makhuli has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makhuli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Makhuli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makhuli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makhuli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makhuli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

