Overview

Dr. Mark Majeski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Majeski works at Main Street Foot and Ankle in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.