Dr. Mark Maiocco, MD
Dr. Mark Maiocco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Yakima Valley Memorial.
Quality Care Medical Clinic611 N 39th Ave, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 249-1288
- Yakima Valley Memorial
Dr. MARK HAS BEEN OUR GP FOR CLOSE TO 10 YEARS. I'M 86 AND MY WIFE IS 85. Dr. MARK TREATS US LIkE HIS GRANDPARENTS. NEVER RUSHES US. ANSWERS ALL QUESTIONS IN A LANGUAGE WE UNDERSTAND. HE COMMUNICATES WITH OUR FAMILY IN PERSON OR BY PHONE. NOT ONLY IS HE A FINE Dr. HE IS A FINE PERSON. WE HIGHLY RECOMMEND Dr. MARK.
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891703997
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
